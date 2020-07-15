Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We lacked the quality to find a way through

Fine margins once again proved costly for Rovers on the road at Millwall on Tuesday night

1 Hour ago

Elliott Bennett couldn't hide his disappointment after Rovers' play-off hopes came to an end following the defeat at Millwall on Tuesday night.

Mason Bennett''s close range strike was enough to secure all three points for the Lions in a tight contest at the Den, despite Rovers having more than 60% of the ball in south London.

But that dominance wasn't enough to break down Gary Rowett's stubborn Lions side, who kept alive their own hopes of a top six finish with the three-point haul.

“It didn't happen for us and it's a really disappointing night," Bennett reflected in typically honest fashion to iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“Tonight showed what we've been lacking this season, conceding a goal and not having that bit of quality to find a route back into the game.

“Millwall have had 15 clean sheets I think this season. They live off scoring a goal and then being hard to break down due to having everyone behind the ball.

“They're a hard working side and we lacked that final pass, that little bit of quality, to get back in the game.

“We have strong belief in the dressing room for each other, the gaffer, the coaching staff, regarding what we're trying to achieve.

“We work hard every day in training and I don't think anyone can ever say that there's a lack of effort from the lads.

“We're all in it together and over the course of 44 games now we've not been good enough to get into the top six."

The defeat means Rovers are now seven points off the play-offs with only two games remaining.

And although there will now be no potential Wembley prize, Bennett says Tony Mowbray's men won't be throwing in the towell early.

“The gaffer and the lads in the dressing room won't allow the season to end poorly," he added.

"We have two games to play and there's pride in the shirt every time you cross the white line.

“We have to give our all in the next two games and see where we can get to."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Duo could be back for Cardiff clash

6 July 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he may have two more bodies available to pick from when his side take on Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Johno: We're raring to go

31 May 2020

Sporting a new look for the return to training, Bradley Johnson says the Rovers squad is ready to hit the ground running when a date is set for football to resume.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: We were surprised by Bennett's test result

29 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits that his staff and playing squad were shocked when learning of Elliott Bennett's positive COVID-19 test.

Read full article

Club News

Benno: This season has to finish

2 April 2020

Elliott Bennett is adamant that the 2019-20 campaign must come to an end before thoughts even turn to next season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Kids get kitted from just £15!

Just now

Following on from huge discounts on adult home and away shirts, and training wear, kids can also get kitted out from as little as £15.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

2 Hours ago

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

Read full article

Club News

We didn't have enough guile and craft

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Millwall v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more