Graham: Strong finish required

Defeat at Millwall in midweek resulted in play-off heartbreak for Rovers, but Danny Graham says there's still plenty at stake in the final two games of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 34-year-old frontman started against the Lions, but defeat meant Rovers crashed out of the play-off race after dropping seven points off the top six with only two games remaining.

However, with Reading to visit Ewood Park for Saturday's final home game of the season, the striker admits that the midweek hurt must turn into motivation to rise up and beat the Royals.

“We’re all bitterly disappointed because we’d put ourselves in a great position - within touching distance of the play-offs," Graham told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the defeat in south London.

“We came back for the season, beat Bristol City and were a point off it. So we feel hugely disappointed that we’ve let ourselves down and the club down.

“These final two games are maybe going to be difficult to get ourselves up for, but we need some good performances in to finish this season as strong as we can.

“It’s been tough for us, and realistically you go to Wigan and Barnsley and pick up four points our of those games at least to give yourselves a chance.

“But we didn’t pick up any points from those games and it was tough to take as a collective unit. We’ve put everything into it, but we’ve fallen short with three games to go.

“It’s a season of what could have been for us, especially when you look back at some of the results.

“We will kick ourselves even more when we have more time to reflect on the season.

“When we look back though, the home games against Charlton and Luton at home, no disrespect to them, but if you want to get in the play-offs then you have to be picking up points in those games."

Despite the play-off finish ending for another year, Graham adds that the aim is to finish as high up the table as possible to ensure a spring in the step in the off season before 2020-21 gets underway.

“We have to finish the season well and give a good account of ourselves for the club and the fans, who have supported us superbly throughout the campaign," he said.

“We want to make sure we finish the season well and getting a result against Reading will be great for us.”