WBA digital programme available to download

A digital version of this weekend’s matchday programme against West Bromwich Albion is now available to view and download online.

With the 2019-20 season concluding behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

There’s an exclusive interview with man of the moment Adam Armstrong, who reflects on his stunning strike against Cardiff City.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we turn our attentions to the games in Rovers’ run-in, as well as profile former assistant manager Ray Harford and speak to his son, Paul.

Lewis Holtby is next up in our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, Hayden Carter tells us what's In The Kitbag, whilst we speak to Billy Barr, Mike Sheron and Gemma Donnelly, who provide us with updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies teams.

We launch our Player of the Year award and continue to promote our Goal of the Season competition, which now includes Armstrong’s wonderful winner in midweek.

There’s the usual visitors’ content, with player pen pics, a classic clash and a club connections 5-a-side team, updates from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and much, much more.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of today’s programme, for the usual price of just £3, can do so by clicking here.