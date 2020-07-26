Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Walton so grateful for his Rovers opportunity

"I've absolutely loved my time here, playing for a great club, a club with history and a club with a Premier League stature"

Just now

Christian Walton says he'll always hold Rovers in high regard after his season-long loan deal came to an end.

The goalkeeper returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion after featuring in all 46 league games for Rovers in the 2019-20 campaign.

After back-to-back seasons based in the north-west with Wigan Athletic, Walton returned to this part of the world just over a year ago when he penned a deal that would see him stay at Ewood Park for the term.

The 24-year-old will have a break before linking up with Brighton for pre-season, but admits that he has fond memories from his time at Ewood.

“The length of the season has been mental really, but I've absolutely loved my time here, playing for a great club, a club with history and a club with a Premier League stature," he told iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“It was a great opportunity for me to play for such a big club and return to the north-west, an area I know well.

“It was an easy transition for me to move up here, and although we've not reached our play-off goal, it's been an enjoyable time for me.

“I definitely see a bright future for this club. Wherever I've gone on loan, I've taken a real interest in how they've got on and I'd love this club to do as well as they can and hopefully get back into the Premier League at some stage.

“I think we've improved from last season, so hopefully the club can kick on next season and give it a right go. It's disappointing because we've had opportunities to get into the top six, but we haven't done it for whatever reason.

“Brighton wanted me to play another season at Championship level and Rovers was the best fit for me to do just that.

“With the manager having worked with younger goalkeepers in the past, including David Raya, I knew it would be a good fit," he reflected.

“I've played every game, so I'm thankful for the gaffer and the coaching staff for signing me and having the faith in me.

“I feel I've improved here, and sometimes it's tough for loan goalkeepers going to clubs.

“I'm really close with Ben Benson (Goalkeeping Coach) here and I've loved working with him and all the other goalkeepers, so I'll be keeping in touch with everyone.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Walton: No favours for old friends

22 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Renewing old acquaintances

21 July 2020

Christian Walton says it won't be a case of the old pals act when he faces off against former boss Nathan Jones on Wednesday night when Rovers take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Let's end on a high note, says Walton

20 July 2020

After signing off the home campaign with three points, Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton wants the same outcome for the final away game of the season at Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Walton loan extended

19 June 2020

Rovers can announce that on loan goalkeeper Christian Walton has extended his loan deal through to the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

The right time to evolve our squad

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Tosin: I've thrived thanks to the Ewood experience

7 Hours ago

Tosin Adarabioyo admits he's loved his season with Rovers and believes he returns to parent club Manchester City a better player.

Read full article

Club News

One of the toughest parts of the job

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says releasing players in one of the toughest aspects of his job after Rovers bid farewell to five members of the squad.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Richie's impact will never be forgotten

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says Richie Smallwood will be fondly remembered after the midfielder's three-year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.

Read full article

View more