Walton so grateful for his Rovers opportunity

Christian Walton says he'll always hold Rovers in high regard after his season-long loan deal came to an end.

The goalkeeper returned to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion after featuring in all 46 league games for Rovers in the 2019-20 campaign.

After back-to-back seasons based in the north-west with Wigan Athletic, Walton returned to this part of the world just over a year ago when he penned a deal that would see him stay at Ewood Park for the term.

The 24-year-old will have a break before linking up with Brighton for pre-season, but admits that he has fond memories from his time at Ewood.

“The length of the season has been mental really, but I've absolutely loved my time here, playing for a great club, a club with history and a club with a Premier League stature," he told iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“It was a great opportunity for me to play for such a big club and return to the north-west, an area I know well.

“It was an easy transition for me to move up here, and although we've not reached our play-off goal, it's been an enjoyable time for me.

“I definitely see a bright future for this club. Wherever I've gone on loan, I've taken a real interest in how they've got on and I'd love this club to do as well as they can and hopefully get back into the Premier League at some stage.

“I think we've improved from last season, so hopefully the club can kick on next season and give it a right go. It's disappointing because we've had opportunities to get into the top six, but we haven't done it for whatever reason.

“Brighton wanted me to play another season at Championship level and Rovers was the best fit for me to do just that.

“With the manager having worked with younger goalkeepers in the past, including David Raya, I knew it would be a good fit," he reflected.

“I've played every game, so I'm thankful for the gaffer and the coaching staff for signing me and having the faith in me.

“I feel I've improved here, and sometimes it's tough for loan goalkeepers going to clubs.

“I'm really close with Ben Benson (Goalkeeping Coach) here and I've loved working with him and all the other goalkeepers, so I'll be keeping in touch with everyone.”