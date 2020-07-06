Trav's honest assessment

Lewis Travis is a man who pulls no punches on or off the pitch.

It may only be the midfielder's first full season as a first team player, but the 22-year-old's certainly impressed in the middle of the park throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

It's been a difficult week for Travis and Rovers, with the team failing to pick up a point in the last three matches, which now means there's plenty of work to do to transform the top six dream into a reality.

And reflecting on the last trio of frustrating outings, Travis gave a brutally honest evaluation.

“Everyone’s gutted that we’ve come out from the last three games with no points, which is not what we deserved in my opinion," he admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of Tuesday night's trip to Cardiff City.

“We’re all devastated. Football’s about being good in both boxes and I don’t think we’ve been up to standard in our finishing or defending.

“If you look back at the games, especially the Wigan and Barnsley games, we’ve dominated the ball but haven’t been clinical enough.

“You can’t put all the onus on the attackers though because we’ve not been good enough defensively either.

“We want to be a controlling team who dominates possession because you’ll create more chances and can dictate the tempo of games, but it’s not quite clicked for us over the course of the last three matches.

“We can only keep working on the training pitch and in the games and hopefully it’ll all come together," he added.

“It’ll come if we keep working hard and improving. It’ll just click eventually.

“It was a massive chance for us, especially coming back and winning so well against Bristol City, but it’s just not happened for us this past week.”