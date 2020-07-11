Mowbray: A fair point and a fantastic effort

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well deserving of their home point picked up against high-flying West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park.

The spirit of the team was clear for all to see as a resolute Rovers recovered from being a goal down to earn what could turn out to be a vital point come the end of the season.

Filip Krovinovic's thumping finish had handed the visitors the lead going into the break, but Rovers battled back and deservedly were rewarded for their efforts thanks to Joe Rothwell's first goal of the season.

One point could have turned into all three for the hosts, but Sam Johnstone produced a big stop to deny Jacob Davenport when one-on-one, before Semi Ajayi was in the right place at the right time to hack Lewis Holtby's flicked attempt off the line.

“You could feel their quality, particularly in the first half," the boss admitted in his post-match press conference.

“There is a reason why they’re at the top of the table with Leeds United - they have some very high quality and experienced players.

“They got the ball, they passed it well and their goal looks a metre offside as well to me.

“That was a frustration for us all, but we have a fantastic effort in the second half.

“Whether the changes caught them out, whether they took some time to adjust to them, we had some unbelievable chances late on in the second half to win the game."

Despite the pleasure of picking up a precious point, Mowbray added that there is a tinge of disappointment that all three didn't go the way of his side late on.

“We had one-on-one opportunities that should have gone in the net, it was similar to the Sam Gallagher chance against Leeds a week ago," he reflected.

“Jacob had just come off the bench and could have slotted it past the goalkeeper, could have rounded him, could have dinked it over him, so that was frustrating for us.

“However, at the same time, you have to acknowledge that they could have been two or three goals in front in the first half with the chances they create, despite their offside goal."