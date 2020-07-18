Mowbray impressed by his side's attacking display

Tony Mowbray was left purring at his team's electrifying attacking play in the 4-3 victory over Reading, but admits there needs to be an improvement defensively.

Rovers signed off their home campaign in style as they won out in an entertaining game that saw seven goals and seven different scorers.

Early strikes from Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong put Rovers in command, before Joe Rothwell's early second half goal made it 3-1.

Although the visitors battled back to level things up, substitute Sam Gallagher slammed in a header to earn all three points for the hosts later on.

And looking back on the pulsating encounter, Mowbray's glass was half-full, with Rovers still able to finish in a very creditable eighth place in the table should they win at Luton Town in midweek.

“It was a great game for the fans, or the cardboard cut-outs, wasn’t it?!" the boss joked when reflecting on the game post-match.

“I thought we started amazingly well, we got ourselves 2-0 up really early and it looked like it would be one of those days that could end for us with three, four, five or six goals before they scored out of nothing really.

“It gave them some belief, a bit of confidence.

“We got the third and then their second goal was a brilliant header but only the second time they’d been in our box all game.

“That put us under pressure and maybe that epitomises us a little bit.

“We can look good, we can dominate, we can play some really good attacking football, as we showed today, and yet we’re left scrambling to win it at the end."

Whilst Armstrong chalked up his 16th goal of a prolific campaign, goals have been harder to come by for Brereton, Gallagher and Rothwell.

But the boss was thrilled with their contribution in the victory.

“I’m delighted for all the strikers scoring. Armstrong, Brereton, Gallagher, Rothwell scored as well and he made another," he added when highlighting their displays.

“I’ve been moaning at Joe a lot about not producing enough goals, so that’s a real positive for him and us.

“So the points are in the bag and maybe a 4-3 win reflects us, but I’m taking the positives from scoring a lot of goals and creating a lot.

“But in my belly, the goals we conceded really hurt a lot because you can’t be at the top end of leagues by 4-3 scoreline.”