Boss irked by inconsistent Rovers

Tony Mowbray was once again left frustrated by the inconsistencies from his side as Rovers suffered defeat at Luton Town on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

James Collins' penalty proved to be the match-winning moment for the hosts, who survived thanks to the three-point haul at Kenilworth Road.

Adam Armstrong's opener handed Rovers the dream start in Befordshire, only for own goals from Hayden Carter and then Bradley Johnson to put Nathan Jones' men in charge at the break.

Collins smashed home a penalty on the hour to really put Town in command, and although Sam Gallagher set up a nervy final 15 minutes, Rovers couldn't force home and equaliser.

And speaking afterwards, Mowbray cut an irritated figure.

“I'm really frustrated and disappointed because we worked really hard ahead of tonight to ensure we would turn up against Luton Town, a proud club who have been in the bottom three for however long," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“If you have aspirations of doing well then you have to beat these sort of teams, and it looked for a while that we would cruise it, despite the fact that we'd warned each other that we'd never be able to cruise against a team that's fighting for their lives.

“They are a team who were scrapping for every ball and when we went 1-0 up and looked pretty comfortable, maybe the intensity of the team dropped off.

“We conceded really sloppy goals, particularly the second goal.

“I get annoyed because I want to fight, but I want to play aesthetically pleasing football, football that sees us control the game and control the spaces on the pitch.

“At times we can do just that but then we end up falling off a cliff. It's just really frustrating because at times the players are eight or nine out of 10 and then the other times they don't even get a six or seven, it's a two or a three."

The defeat sees Rovers end the campaign in 11th place in the table, and the boss now admits decisions will have to be made on personnel ahead of the start of next season.

The likes of Danny Graham and Stewart Downing both see their deals expire this evening, whilst Christian Walton and Tosin Adarabioyo's loan deals will come to an end at midnight tonight.

“It feels a bit inconsistent to me and ultimately the teams at the top of the league are the ones who consistently get results and can perform at the same level week in, week out," Mowbray added. "That's what we have to strive for.

“How many will come on the journey with us and how many can get that consistency? Those are the decisions that we'll need to make over the coming weeks.”