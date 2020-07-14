Mowbray: We didn't have the quality to break them down

Tony Mowbray admitted that his team weren't creative enough to break down a stubborn Millwall side in the 1-0 defeat to the Lions on Tuesday night.

Mowbray's men had plenty of the ball at the Den, but struggled for clear-cut chances in another frustrating outing on the road.

After Mason Bennett has opened the scoring 20 minutes into the encounter, Gary Rowett's charges stood firm, despite Rovers having more than 60% of the ball.

The closest Mowbray's men came was through Joe Rankin-Costello at the death, with the youngster prodding agonisingly past the post with the last kick of the contest.

“Tonight reminded me of recent games I think," Mowbray reflected when reviewing the game to iFollow Rovers.

“We lacked that bit of quality at the top end of the pitch, we couldn't break them down.

“They had five at the back, some huge defenders, and I've told the lads in the dressing room that we couldn't find a way to break them down.

“If you're going to be a really good team then you have to find ways to break them down, you have to know when to slide balls forward and dive in.

“You need that individuality as well to sit an opponent down and bend the ball in the far corner, and that's a frustration as well.

“We thought we'd have lots of the ball, but we couldn't break them down. Once they scored, it was very difficult for us," he admitted.

“We had all the possession, but that doesn't make a difference if you don't test the goalkeeper more than we did.

“I'm not sure we ever looked like knocking the door down after they went in front, and I'm not sure why because the lads were raring to go.

“We didn't hit the areas we'd spoken about, it was too slow and pedantic in the first half. In the second half we were better, but we couldn't get the goal we needed to turn the game in our favour.”