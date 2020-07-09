Mowbray: We're seaching for the right solutions

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he expects both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams to miss out on the remainder of this season.

Both recognised senior left backs haven't featured at all since the return to football last month, with a troublesome calf injury hampering Williams whilst Bell's hurt his thigh.

The setbacks to the duo have seen both Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello fill in at full back in the first five games post-lockdown.

The latter showcased his talent in midweek against Cardiff City, and is likely to keep his place in the team for the visit of West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

“We've been trying to find solutions to a lot of problems over the last few weeks, whether that's been midfield players missing, and missing both of our senior left backs for three or four weeks now," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers in his press conference ahead of the game at Ewood Park.

“We have to keep going, find the answers and see if we can get the best solutions.

“At this moment, with the season ending in two weeks, I think it's going to be tough for any of our injured defenders to play a part in the next four games.”