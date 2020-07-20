Hayden Carter's professional career got off to the perfect start with a first senior start arriving alongside victory over Reading at the weekend.

The Academy graduate made his debut for Rovers and looked assured alongside Darragh Lenihan at the heart of the Rovers backline.

Rovers ended the game with seven homegrown players on the pitch at full time, and Carter was delighted to play his part in what was a memorable day for the team and the himself.

“I enjoyed it a lot," the 20-year-old defender told iFollow Rovers after the game. "This is what it’s all about; playing first team football in the Championship, a great league.

“I’m delighted with it. I knew it was going to be physical and quicker than the youth team games, but I really enjoyed it.

“I was told when I got to the game that I’d be starting, which I feel is better than being told the night before. It allowed me to get a good night’s sleep!

“There was huge excitement when I was told, there were also a few nerves, but once the game started, I felt a lot less nervous and just enjoyed it," he reflected.

“I quickly messaged my family and let them know. They would have been watching it at home, it would have been better if my family and the fans had been here to see it though."

It looked like the talented youngster had experience beyond his years against the Royals, and he added that there was a real calmness to his game in an entertaining encounter that had almost everything to it.

“I felt comfortable, I felt myself out there," he said when looking back on the 4-3 victory.

“It’s all about winning. I didn’t think Reading caused us too many problems in the first half, but we got the win in the end which was the main thing.

“These moments are what you spend all the years working towards."