The gamble paid off for us

With three games remaining of the campaign, Tony Mowbray feels his side need to win all of them to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Rovers picked up what could turn out to be a valuable point against a high-flying West Bromwich Albion side, whose eyes remain firmly fixed on an automatic promotion place.

After Filip Krovinovic crashed home the opener before the break, heads could have easily dropped during the interval.

But the character of the team was there for all to see, and it was left to Joe Rothwell to emerge off the bench to bag his first goal of the season.

In fact three of Mowbray's four changes on the hour played a part in the leveller, with Elliott Bennett feeding Sam Gallagher to set up Rothwell's close range finish.

“It’s a time for big calls, isn’t it? I felt the game was drifting a little bit, they were on top, they were looking to score again and pushing us back," Mowbray admitted in his post-match press conference.

“They have good footballers who were picking the right passes, just as we said they’d do before the game.

“They have really clever footballers around the box, players like [Matheus] Pereira and Krovinovic, [Kamil] Grosicki, they’re all good players.

“We had to change the flow of the game a little bit and we did that. We gambled, went 4-2-2-2 and is paid off for us. We got in behind, cut the ball back and scored.

“I’ve been speaking to Joe [Rothwell] about Said Benrahma at the moment and I’m looking at what he can do that Joe Rothwell can’t do.

“He’s just as fast, he travels with the ball, he’s really tight with it, but the lad at Brentford has scored I think 14 goals. He has to score more goals and create more chances for the team and himself.

“He has to get into goalscoring positions and he finished off a great chance for us."

The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers, with a trip to fellow play-off chasers Millwall next up on Tuesday night.

The final two games see Reading come to Ewood Park before the final game of the campaign will end at Luton Town.

“We have to win all the games now really," the boss added.

“I don’t want to get caught up in that, I just want to go to Millwall in midweek and try to win the game.

“We’ll see where it takes us, we’ll then take on Reading at home, see where that takes us and then head down to Luton Town.

“We’ll either be too many points away or we’ll be right in the mix as the games run out."