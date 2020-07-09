Skip to site footer
The big training range sale is now on!

Everything must go from the Roverstore, so bag yourself a bargain!

8 Hours ago

We've slashed prices on all items of our training range from now until the end of the season!

The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up items of training wear from just £20!

Please note that the offer is available online only, with the click and collect option unavailable.

So what are you waiting for? Support Rovers from home, wear your club clothing with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!

There's also plenty more deals available, with items of kit available from only £5!

A reminder that you can still pick up a home or away shirt for only £20.


