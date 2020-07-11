Team news: Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for today's Championship encounter against West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park.

It's no wonder either, considering the performance and result on Tuesday evening down at Cardiff City.

That means the menacing front three of Adam Armstrong, Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel continue in attack, with Stewart Downing, Bradley Johnson and Lewis Travis in midfield.

Former West Brom loanee Tosin Adarabioyo will start the game against a club for whom he appeared 36 times for in all competitions last season.

For the Baggies, Grady Diangana drops to the bench after picking up a slight muscle strain in the victory against Derby County in midweek.

In midfield, Jake Livermore saw red in this fixture last term and he wears the armabnd for Slaven Bilic's promotion chasers this afternoon.

The experienced Chris Brunt is named as a substitute, with the Northern Irish midfielder actually signed by Rovers boss Mowbray when he was in charge at the Hawthorns.

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Armstrong, Samuel, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Rothwell, Gallagher, Mulgrew, Davenport, Holtby, Bennett, Buckley, Carter.

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone, Bartley, Ajayi, Krovinovic, Livermore (c), Pereira, Grosicki, Townsend, Austin, Sawyers, O'Shea.

Substitutes: Bond, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Phillips, Brunt, Harper, Hegazi, Diangana, Robinson.