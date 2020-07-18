Team news: Rovers v Reading

Hayden Carter makes his professional debut in one of five changes to the team against Reading from the side that took to the field against Millwall in midweek.

Carter starts at centre back in place of Tosin Adarabioyo, who isn't included in the matchday squad.

The youngster's inclusion means that it's a back four who all came through the Rovers Academy ranks, with Ryan Nyambe coming back into the side in place of Elliott Bennett, who drops to the bench.

Further forward, Joe Rothwell returns in midfield, whilst Lewis Holtby is also included to provide support up front for Adam Armstrong and the recalled Ben Brereton.

Danny Graham and ex-Reading trainee Dominic Samuel aren't included in the squad, with the likes of Jack Vale and Tyler Magloire both named in the 20-man group.

For Reading, managed by former Rovers coach Mark Bowen, the Welshman makes two changes to his side, with Gabriel Osho and Liam Moore dropping out from the team that started against Middlesbrough at the Madejski Stadium a few days ago.

Coming in are the experienced Wales international Chris Gunter and Omar Richards.

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Carter, Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Rothwell, Holtby, Armstrong, Brereton.

Subtitutes: Leutwiler, Gallagher, Chapman, Davenport, Downing, Bennett, Magloire, Buckley, Vale.

Reading: Rafael, Gunter, Morrison, Rinomhota, Swift (c), McIntyre, Meite, Olise, Blackett, Richards, Puscas.

Substitutes: Walker, Miazga, Moore, Baldock, Obita, McCleary, Boye, Araruna, Osho.