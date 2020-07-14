Skip to site footer
Team news: Millwall v Rovers

Find out who's in and who's out for tonight's Championship clash at the Den

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting team tonight against Millwall, with Elliott Bennett returning to the side in place of Ryan Nyambe.

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

9 Hours ago

The skipper comes back in, whilst Nyambe is available as a substitute if needed, in the only alteration from the starting XI against West Bromwich Albion just three days ago.

Ben Brereton returns to the squad after missing the last three games through suspension and takes his place on the bench at the Den.

Bradley Johnson continues in midfield, and goes up against a former manager of his having worked with Gary Rowett during their time together at Derby County.

Millwall make one change as well, with Billy Mitchell dropping out to allow Mahlon Romeo to return to the team after missing the trip to Hull City at the weekend.

Ex-Rovers winger Connor Mahoney is available as a substitute, as is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who scored twice against Rovers for Reading last season.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce (c), Cooper, Ferguson, J. Wallace, Leonard, Woods, Bennett, Bradshaw.

Substitutes: Steele, M. Wallace, Mitchell, Molumby, Williams, Thompson, Mahoney, Bodvarsson, Smith.

Rovers: Walton, Bennett (c), Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Samuel, Graham, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Nyambe, Rothwell, Gallagher, Davenport, Brereton, Holtby, Buckley, Carter.

Referee: John Brooks.


