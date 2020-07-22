Team news: Luton Town v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged team for the final game of the season against Luton Town from the side that began the win over Reading at the weekend.

Darragh Lenihan skippers the side and makes his 150th Rovers first team start. The Republic of Ireland international will once again partner Hayden Carter at the heart of what is a Rovers back four made up purely of Academy graduates.

In fact, there are eight Academy graduates in the squad, with Jordan Eastham coming onto the bench in place of Jayson Leutwiler.

The other alterations see Amari'i Bell and Danny Graham return as substitutes, with Stewart Downing and Tyler Magloire dropping out.

For the hosts, Nathan Jones names the same team that started the victory over Hull City at the weekend.

Despite scoring the winner at the KCOM Stadium, Kazenga LuaLua continues on the bench for the home side.

Former Rovers Academy defender Matty Pearson returns as a substitute for the Hatters after overcoming an injury that kept him out of the win over the Tigers last time out.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Carter, Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Rothwell, Holtby, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Eastham, Gallagher, Graham, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Bennett, Buckley, Vale.

Luton Town: Sluga, Cranie, Bradley (c), Berry, Lee, Cornick, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Carter-Vickers, Collins, Bree.

Substitutes: Shea, Pearson, McManaman, Hylton, Shinnie, Moncur, LuaLua, Butterfield, Kioso.