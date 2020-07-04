Team news: Rovers v Leeds United

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting lineup for today's home encounter with Leeds United at Ewood Park.

The boss welcomes back Darragh Lenihan after the defender missed the midweek trip to Barnsley due to the birth of his son, with Charlie Mulgrew dropping to the bench to accomodate the Irishman.

Further forward, Lewis Travis has returned from a ligament strain to slot back into midfield, with Stewart Downing available as a substitute against the Whites.

And in the final third, Sam Gallagher comes back into the side in place of the benched Dominic Samuel.

John Buckley's back in the squad following the end of his three-match suspension, whilst Ben Brereton begins the first of his three-game ban after his sending off at Barnsley.

Former Leeds midfielder Bradley Johnson keeps his place in midfield against the club for whom he appeared more than 100 times for across a three-and-a-half year stint.

For the visitors, Marcelo Bielsa makes two alterations from the side that started in the home draw with Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Barry Douglas returns for the injured Stuart Dallas at left back, whilst Gjanni Alioski is back in the team in place of Helder Costa, who hasn't made the squad.

Despite being a doubt for the game, skipper Liam Cooper is fit enough to start.

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bennett (c), Rothwell, Travis, Johnson, Gallagher, Holtby, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Graham, Chapman, Samuel, Mulgrew, Davenport, Downing, Buckley, Carter.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Douglas, White, Cooper (c), Bamford, Alioski, Roberts, Harrison, Phillips, Klich.

Substitutes: Miazek, Poveda, Hernandez, Berardi, Struijk, Gotts, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens.

Referee: Robert Jones.