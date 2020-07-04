Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Leeds United

Three changes to the team see returns for Lenihan, Travis and Gallagher against the Whit

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting lineup for today's home encounter with Leeds United at Ewood Park.

The boss welcomes back Darragh Lenihan after the defender missed the midweek trip to Barnsley due to the birth of his son, with Charlie Mulgrew dropping to the bench to accomodate the Irishman.

Further forward, Lewis Travis has returned from a ligament strain to slot back into midfield, with Stewart Downing available as a substitute against the Whites.

And in the final third, Sam Gallagher comes back into the side in place of the benched Dominic Samuel.

John Buckley's back in the squad following the end of his three-match suspension, whilst Ben Brereton begins the first of his three-game ban after his sending off at Barnsley.

Former Leeds midfielder Bradley Johnson keeps his place in midfield against the club for whom he appeared more than 100 times for across a three-and-a-half year stint.

For the visitors, Marcelo Bielsa makes two alterations from the side that started in the home draw with Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Barry Douglas returns for the injured Stuart Dallas at left back, whilst Gjanni Alioski is back in the team in place of Helder Costa, who hasn't made the squad.

Despite being a doubt for the game, skipper Liam Cooper is fit enough to start.

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bennett (c), Rothwell, Travis, Johnson, Gallagher, Holtby, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Graham, Chapman, Samuel, Mulgrew, Davenport, Downing, Buckley, Carter.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Douglas, White, Cooper (c), Bamford, Alioski, Roberts, Harrison, Phillips, Klich.

Substitutes: Miazek, Poveda, Hernandez, Berardi, Struijk, Gotts, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens.

Referee: Robert Jones.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Digital programme available to download

4 Hours ago

A digital version of today’s matchday programme, for the visit of league leaders Leeds United, is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Davenport hoping to seize his chance

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Watch Rovers v Leeds United today!

7 Hours ago

Ahead of this afternoon's game against Leeds United, supporters who have redeemed their iFollow Rovers codes just need to sign in to watch the first of our remaining eight encounters.

Read full article

Club News

Goal of the Season 2019-20

8 Hours ago

Whether you prefer a superb solo strike, a terrific team goal or a moment of magic – Rovers' 2019-20 Goal of the Season competition is sure to prove as popular as ever.

Read full article

View more