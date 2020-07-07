Team news: Cardiff City v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI against Cardiff City from the team that took to the field against Leeds United just three days ago.

Although Elliott Bennett has recovered from an injury that forced him off against the Whites, the skipper can't make the starting team, with Joe Rankin-Costello returning in his place.

The youngster hasn't featured since picking up a slight hamstring tweak against Bristol City, but makes his return after missing the last three outings.

Bennett's spot on the bench means Darragh Lenihan takes the armband and partners up with Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence.

Further forward, Stewart Downing joins up with Lewis Travis and Bradley Johnson in midfield, with the former England man coming in for Joe Rothwell.

There's a spot up front for Danny Graham in place of Sam Gallagher, whilst Dominic Samuel completes the four alterations by playing in place of Lewis Holtby.

Ben Brereton misses out on the squad as he sits out the second of his three-game ban following his sending off at Barnsley a week ago.

For the hosts, ex-Rovers Academy produce Junior Hoilett starts in attack, but there's no Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for Neil Harris' side, with the winger picking up an injury in the weekend win over Bristol City.

Callum Paterson also drops out, as he makes way for Josh Murphy, whilst Danny Ward is again named as a substitute despite scoring the winning goal against the Robins on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.

Cardiff City: Smithies, Sanderson, Bennett, Morrison (c), Vaulks, Bacuna, Ralls, Glatzel, Murphy, Nelson, Hoilett.

Substitutes: Ethridge, Flint, Paterson, Pack, Tomlin, Whyte, Bamba, Ward, Smith.

Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Adarabioyo, Rankin-Costello, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Armstrong, Samuel, Graham.

Substitutes: Leutwiler, Rothwell, Gallagher, Mulgrew, Davenport, Holtby, Bennett, Buckley, Carter.