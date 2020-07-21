Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Stewart here to stay!

The defender is set to continue at Rovers for another year

2 Hours ago

Ellie Stewart is to remain a Rovers player until at least the end of the 2020-21 season, after signing a one-year contract at the Club.

The defender, who is into her second spell with the Blues, will continue to form a key part of Gemma Donnelly’s backline for the upcoming campaign. 

The 23-year-old has been a rock at the back for Rovers since recovering from an ACL injury that kept her out of part of the 2018-19 quadruple-winning season. 

Since battling back to be fit for the start of Rovers’ maiden Championship campaign, Stewart has also become potent at the other end of the pitch, scoring three times from the spot during the last campaign, including away at Durham to seal the Club’s first victory in the second tier. 

Despite her young age, the centre-back has plenty of experience including on the international stage, having represented England at several youth levels and at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup. 

After rejoining Rovers from Sunderland in 2018, she is now closing in on a half century of appearances for the Club. 

On signing the deal, Stewart said: “I'm delighted to be under contract and staying at Rovers for the new season in the Championship. 

"It's great to be playing in this division again and we're looking forward to getting back on the pitch soon." 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Skipper signs Rovers deal!

20 July 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that captain Saffron Jordan has become the first player to sign a contract at the Club.

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: Ladies return for pre-season

16 July 2020

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly talks lockdown, player fitness and future planning

13 July 2020

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly says the extended period away from football has presented an opportunity to develop Rovers’ plans for the forthcoming season and beyond.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers set for training return

9 July 2020

Rovers Ladies are set to step up their preparations for the new season by returning to training at the Club’s Academy training base next week.

Read full article

View more