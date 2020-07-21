Stewart here to stay!

Ellie Stewart is to remain a Rovers player until at least the end of the 2020-21 season, after signing a one-year contract at the Club.

The defender, who is into her second spell with the Blues, will continue to form a key part of Gemma Donnelly’s backline for the upcoming campaign.

The 23-year-old has been a rock at the back for Rovers since recovering from an ACL injury that kept her out of part of the 2018-19 quadruple-winning season.

Since battling back to be fit for the start of Rovers’ maiden Championship campaign, Stewart has also become potent at the other end of the pitch, scoring three times from the spot during the last campaign, including away at Durham to seal the Club’s first victory in the second tier.

Despite her young age, the centre-back has plenty of experience including on the international stage, having represented England at several youth levels and at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

After rejoining Rovers from Sunderland in 2018, she is now closing in on a half century of appearances for the Club.

On signing the deal, Stewart said: “I'm delighted to be under contract and staying at Rovers for the new season in the Championship.

"It's great to be playing in this division again and we're looking forward to getting back on the pitch soon."