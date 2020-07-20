Skipper signs Rovers deal!

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that captain Saffron Jordan has become the first player to sign a contract at the Club.

The deal will see the forward remain with Rovers until at least the end of the 2020-21 season and has been signed as the Blues prepare to compete in the FA Women’s Championship once again.

Jordan, a mainstay in Gemma Donnelly’s forward line for the past six seasons, enjoyed treble success in 2017-18 and a historic quadruple in 2018-19 - a season which also ended in her picking up the FA Women’s National League top goalscorer award thanks to scoring 32 times in the division.

Now one of the most experienced members of the squad, she took over as captain following the retirement of Lynda Shepherd and helped Rovers to a respectable seventh place finish in the Club’s first campaign playing in the second tier.

The striker scored six goals in all competitions during 2019-20, assisted six more, and was recognised for her efforts by picking up Supporters’ Player of the Year at the Ladies’ virtual End of Season Awards last month.

“It’s feels amazing to be offered a contract,” Jordan commented. “I love this club and it seems like my loyalty and play is getting rewarded, which is obviously a really nice feeling.”

In total, the 26-year-old has made 143 appearances for the Club, scoring 111 times since joining in 2014.