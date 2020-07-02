Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Home and away shirts now just £20!

Back Rovers from home by purchasing your shirt for the rest of this season and beyond!

9 Hours ago

We've slashed prices on both home and away shirts from now until the end of the season!

The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up a home or away shirt for just £20!

Please note that the offer is available online only, with the click and collect option unavailable.

So what are you waiting for? Support Rovers from home, wear your shirt with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!

There's also plenty more deals available, with other items of kit available from only £5!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers re-open online store

27 April 2020

Rovers are pleased to announce that the club’s online retail facility is now back up and running.

Read full article

Commercial

Huge 40% savings on kit and training wear!

21 March 2020

You can bag yourself a bargain ahead of the final nine games of the season, by visiting the Roverstore now!

Read full article

Club News

Club shop closed until further notice

21 March 2020

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and Government guidance about social distancing, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

Meet the players today!

18 February 2020

Rovers stars Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan will be special guests in the Roverstore at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

10 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Travis return

11 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Lewis Travis can be considered for selection for this weekend's home clash against Leeds United

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray looking forward to locking horns with "exceptional" Bielsa

13 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is hoping his side can replicate the last home performance and victory against Leeds United when the table-toppers visit Ewood Park this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to get your face in the crowd against Leeds United!

14 Hours ago

There's still time for you to have your Face in the Crowd when Rovers return to Ewood Park to take on Leeds United this weekend.

Read full article

View more