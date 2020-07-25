Rovers to launch ‘Get Stuck In’ programme

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to announce their latest commitment to our community in these challenging times by running the Get Stuck In programme, next month.

The Get Stuck In programme aims to support those young people gain access to warm food and structured activities during the school summer holidays.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proudly one of several local organisations across Blackburn with Darwen who will be running the programme throughout August.

From Monday 3rd August, the Blackburn Rovers Indoor Centre and OLSJ High School facilities will re-open its doors after more than five months following the UK's lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The programme will run from Monday to Thursday for a total of four weeks and children can be booked on to either an AM or PM session each day. Morning sessions on both sites will start from 9:30am and finish at midday, with afternoon sessions starting from 1:30pm and finishing at 4pm.

The sessions have been split each day to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children, staff, parents, guardians and carers as the Community Trust adapts to a new normal due to the current threats posed by COVID-19. As well as this, children will be placed in age related bubbles to ensure that social distancing and the latest government guidance can be adhered to at both sites.

Whilst on site at either of the two venues that are being run by Rovers, each day children will take part in a number of sport, drama, dance, arts & crafts activities.

Due to the session restrictions, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will be offering an online delivery as part of the Get Stuck In programme. Children can participate in further daily activities that will be posted to the BRFCTrust social media pages.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust CEO, Gary Robinson said: "Following the campaign led by Marcus Rashford in committing the UK government to provide free school meals throughout the summer holidays, we're proud to be behind the Get Stuck In programme.

"We're proud to be working with Spring North on this fantastic programme.

"We were involved in the project development stage a year ago and it's with huge pride that this project has become reality given the beneficiaries are children and families that are finding it hard during these difficult times.

"The staff have been working hard to get everything in place and I know they're looking forward to welcoming our community back through our doors."

If your child is eligible for the Get Stuck In programme then you can secure a place by registering your child at one of Rovers' venues. Click the link here and ensure you select Blackburn Rovers Community Trust venues.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's team of educated and dedicated staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the safety of everyone attending and are looking forward to welcoming your child.