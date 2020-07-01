Rovers recruit talented Tyrhys

Rovers have signed exciting youngster Tyrhys Dolan on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder featured twice against Rovers this season and caught the eye on both occasions – grabbing an assist in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final in January and scoring in the FA Youth Cup fifth round tie at Ewood Park a month later.

Having spent much of his youth career at Manchester City, Dolan joined Preston in the summer of 2017 and has been regular source of goals and assists during his time as a scholar.

Able to play in a number of positions across the forward line, including on both wings and behind the striker, the talented teenager is delighted to pen his first pro deal, through to June 2022, and can’t wait to get going in Rovers colours.

“It’s a dream come true to sign my first professional deal at a club as big as Blackburn Rovers,” he said.

“The hard work continues, so I just can’t wait to get my feet going again, hit the ground running and show everyone what I can do.

“For me, my preferred position is as a number 10, but I can play on the wings as well. I’m a direct player, with confidence, and I just like to get the ball, express myself, enjoy my football and show everyone what I can do.

“This break has made me even more eager to get going again with football. I talk to my dad about setting visions and goals, and here at Rovers I’ve got the highest expectations. The history of the club is amazing, with some great players coming through the system, and I’m willing to work hard to be one of those players.”