Renewing old acquaintances

Christian Walton says it won't be a case of the old pals act when he faces off against former boss Nathan Jones on Wednesday night when Rovers take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The two worked together at Brighton & Hove Albion, before Walton linked up with the Welshman during his first spell with Luton.

Walton enjoyed a half-season on loan with the Hatters under Jones back in 2016-17, featuring 33 times in all competitions for the then League Two outfit.

And on a return to familiar territory, Walton looks back fondly on his time with the Bedfordshire outfit.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Kenilworth Road, playing there and hopefully putting in a good performance," the 24-year-old told iFollow Rovers ahead of what could be his final game for the club.

“I really enjoyed my time at Luton. I experienced a good club with good people and a good manager.

“It was a great group of lads and looking back it was probably one of my better loans.

“I was recalled by Brighton in the January of that season, so I didn’t get the full campaign, but it would have been great to have got into the play-offs with them.

“I’d like to think that I’ve played a small part in their journey to the Championship, but I think all credit has to go to the manager," he said.

“He’s put everything in place before he went to Stoke, and whilst it didn’t work out there for whatever reasons, it’s great that he’s had another opportunity to go back there.

“He’s got them fighting in the relegation battle, that shows by the results they’ve picked up since his return to the club.

“It’s going to be a good game and it’s one I’m really looking forward to.”

Wednesday's hosts will need to win to stand any chance of turning a first season back in the Championship into a second, whilst a win for Rovers could ensure Tony Mowbray's men finish the season in a very creditable eighth place in the table, depending on results elsewhere.

And Walton says the incentive is there to end the campaign in the correct manner.

“It’s all about ourselves, going there to get the three points and with each individual putting in a good performance to finish the season well to ensure the start of pre-season begins well."