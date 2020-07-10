Programme preview: West Bromwich Albion (H)

Man of the moment Adam Armstrong is the cover star for this weekend's matchday programme against West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park.

It's another jam-packed issue for our penultimate home game of the season, with loads of historical content alongside quirky features and player interviews.

We look back at the memorable 1994-95 campaign under Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the impact made by a vital member of the Rovers coaching staff that season in Ray Harford.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with in form frontman Armstrong, and there is of course only one place to start - his winning goal at Cardiff City.

As well as reflecting on his stunning strike, Arma let's us know whether it's the best goal of his career, the weekend clash against the Baggies, individual targets and reigniting our play-off push.

Lewis Holtby is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we'll also be looking back on the game against Leeds United and the excellent victory over Cardiff.

As usual, there will be plenty of content taking a look at the weekend's visitors, as well as a glance back at our last three encounters.

In addition, there are updates from Billy Barr, Mike Sheron and Gemma Donnelly on our Under-23s, Under-18s and Ladies team, respectively, alongside the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3