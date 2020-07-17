Programme preview: Reading (H)

As he gets set to appear for the 600th time in his professional career, we felt it was only right that Danny Graham was the cover star for our final home matchday programme of the campaign against Reading.

The frontman sits down to look back on recent results, Rovers' season as a whole, his own personal milestone and what he hopes the future holds for himself and the club.

In another jam-packed issue for our final home game of the season, there's loads of historical content alongside quirky features and player interviews.

We look back at the memorable 1994-95 campaign under Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the impact made by Sir Kenny and have an in depth interview with the mastermind behind Rovers' greatest ever campaign.

Bradley Dack is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we'll also be looking back on the games against West Bromwich Albion and Millwall.

Elsewhere, Darragh Lenihan steps up to the plate to tell us all about the weird and wonderful things he packs for games in our In The Kitbag feature.

As usual, there will be plenty of content taking a look at our visitors, as well as a glance back at our last three encounters against the Royals.

In addition, there are season reviews from Under-23s chief Billy Barr and Under-18s supremo Mike Sheron alongside the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

