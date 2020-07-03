Programme preview: Leeds United (H)

Bradley Johnson is the cover star for this weekend's matchday programme against Leeds United at Ewood Park.

It's another jam-packed issue for our second home game after coming back from lockdown, with loads of historical content alongside quirky features and player interviews.

We look back at the memorable 1994-95 campaign under Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the career of former Rovers and Leeds midfielder David Batty.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with midielder Johnson, whi discusses his time at United, his first 12 months as a Rover, play-off hopes, his work for the NHS and much more.

Jacob Davenport is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we'll also have details of our Goal of the Season nominees.

As usual, there will be plenty of content taking a look at the weekend's visitors, as well as a glance back at our last three encounters.

In addition, there are updates regarding new contracts for some of our Under-23s, as well as Under-18s and Ladies team updates, alongside the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours by clicking here.