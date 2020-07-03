Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Programme preview: Leeds United (H)

Bradley Johnson is the cover star as Rovers welcome one of his old clubs in Leeds to Ewood Park

10 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson is the cover star for this weekend's matchday programme against Leeds United at Ewood Park.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

2 July 2020

It's another jam-packed issue for our second home game after coming back from lockdown, with loads of historical content alongside quirky features and player interviews.

We look back at the memorable 1994-95 campaign under Sir Kenny Dalglish, whilst profiling a former Rover from that campaign - this week we look into the career of former Rovers and Leeds midfielder David Batty.

Our Big Interview sees us sit down with midielder Johnson, whi discusses his time at United, his first 12 months as a Rover, play-off hopes, his work for the NHS and much more.

Jacob Davenport is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we'll also have details of our Goal of the Season nominees.

As usual, there will be plenty of content taking a look at the weekend's visitors, as well as a glance back at our last three encounters.

In addition, there are updates regarding new contracts for some of our Under-23s, as well as Under-18s and Ladies team updates, alongside the usual pieces with the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and news from around the club.

There's plenty more inside our publication, which costs just £3, and you can purchase yours by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Still time to download your FREE Bristol City programme

22 June 2020

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – from the weekend win against Bristol City – remains available to download.

Read full article

Club News

Bristol City programme double deal!

18 June 2020

A first ever digital edition of Rovers’ matchday programme will be available for this weekend’s season restart against Bristol City.

Read full article

Commercial

Exclusive interview with Alan Shearer this weekend!

29 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Saturday's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park for our final home contest of the month.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Stoke City (H)

25 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Wednesday night's encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Damien earns national team role

14 Hours ago

Rovers can announce that Damien Johnson has linked up with the Northern Ireland national team to take on a coaching role.

Read full article

Club News

An encounter we're all looking forward to

17 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We need the fine margins to go our way

18 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that a ruthlessness in both boxes this weekend can get Rovers' play-off chase back on track against table-topping Leeds United.

Read full article

Club News

Let's turn frustration into elation

19 Hours ago

Football can change quickly, and Jacob Davenport hopes that will be the case come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

View more