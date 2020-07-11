Preview: Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Boosted by a midweek win at Cardiff City, Rovers will be hunting down back-to-back Championship victories when West Bromwich Albion visit Ewood Park this afternoon.

A win will push Rovers to within two points of the play-offs, depending on results elswhere, but Slaven Bilic's side will certainly provide a stern test for Tony Mowbray's men at Ewood Park.

The Baggies have taken 42 points from away games this season, the highest amount in the division, and the task may be made more difficult due to injuries for Rovers ahead of the encounter against the high flyers.

Both Derrick Williams and Amari'i Bell are both expected to be out for the remainder of the campaign, Corry Evans remains sidelined with a broken toe, whilst Bradley Dack remains a few months away from his long-awaited return.

Ben Brereton sits out for the final game of his three-match ban following his sending off at Barnsley, but the rest of the squad are all expected to be available for selection.

Adam Armstrong will be looking for a third goal in his last three games following his outstanding finishes against Leeds United and Cardiff.

For the visitors, who come into the game on the back of three successive wins, Grady Diangana remains a doubt after suffering a tight muscle tightness that saw him forced off against Derby County on Wednesday evening.

Should the West Ham United loanee miss out, ex-Preston North End forward Callum Robinson is likely to be his replacement on the flank.

And speaking ahead of the game, Baggies boss Bilic certainly won't be underestimating the hosts later this afternoon.

“They gave Leeds a big game which may have finished 1-3 but it was not a 1-3 game," he told the official West Bromwich Albion website.

“They played top football at Cardiff and I want to send the players the message that we are playing a World Cup final on Saturday.

“There’s no room at any stage of the season for complacency but especially now.

“There is pressure, there was pressure on Wednesday but we turned it into a positive for us.

“We have to be prepared for anything that can happen because anything can happen.”

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.