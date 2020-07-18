Preview: Rovers v Reading

Tony Mowbray's men return to action today in the final Ewood Park outing of the season against Mark Bowen's Reading.

Ex-Rovers coach Bowen, who was with us during Mark Hughes' spell in charge, brings his Royals side north knowing that his club aren't going up or down.

The Berkshire club's recent form on the road has been good, with back-to-back victories arriving at Luton Town and Charlton Athletic, but they head to East Lancashire on the back of a surprise home defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

For Rovers, their own play-off hopes came to an end following the defeat at Millwall in midweek, but Mowbray will still be keen to ensure the curtain comes down on the home campaign in style.

The boss has no fresh injury concerns to contend with and has mentioned that he could tinker with the side for this weekend's game.

Although he's not expected to make mass alterations, there may be a first league start in blue-and-white for Jacob Davenport, whilst John Buckley could also earn a place in the XI.

At the back, Joe Rankin-Costello is likely to keep his place at left back with both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams still sidelined through injury.

Ex-Rovers loanee Lucas Joao is expected to miss out for the visitors against his former club having recently returned from a hamstring injury

And ahead of a return to Ewood, Bowen's eager for his side to end their away campaign with a win.

"We’ll prepare as well as we can for Rovers, and put demands on the players there to go and get a result – like we’ve done in our last two away games," he told the official Reading website.

“I’ve got to be careful that we don’t just go through the motions in the next two games. That’s not good enough for the fans watching, and not good enough for the club.

“And Blackburn is one of my old clubs – I spent a few happy years there as an assistant manager, so I’d like to go back and get a result.”

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.