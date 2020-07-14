Preview: Millwall v Rovers

The mammoth games continue to come for Rovers, who head to Millwall this evening knowing that only a win will do to keep alive those hopes of a top six finish.

Sitting two points and three places above Rovers in the Championship table, tonight's opponents are also firmly in the play-off race with only three games of the campaign remaining.

The Lions come into tonight's clash on the back of a victory over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium at the weekend, whilst Rovers will be buoyed by what could well prove to be a precious point gained against high-flying West Bromwich Albion.

Whilst the likes of Amari'i Bell, Derrick Williams, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack remain absentees, Ben Brereton is back having completed his three-game suspension following his sending off against Barnsley a couple of weeks ago.

For Millwall, Gary Rowett will assess the fitness of Mahlon Romeo, who missed the trip to Hull, whilst the Londoners will be without the services of strike duo Aiden O'Brien and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Ex-Rovers winger Connor Mahoney could be pushing for a starting berth after being an unused substitute against the Tigers at the weekend.

And ahead of the game, Rowett is seeking home comforts to arrest a run of eight games without a win at the Den in all competitions.

He told the official Millwall website: "We're in the mix, we're still in there fighting, but we probably need to move the ball a bit better at times in order to go and beat Blackburn.

"What I would like to do is win a home game. I know it's been a while, and it doesn't feel like one because our fans aren't there, but I'm sure if they're watching at home, that's our next aim.

"Forget the three points, forget where we are in the table, let's go and win at home. It's a place we don't often lose, so I'd like a little bit of pride after the game just on that alone."

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.