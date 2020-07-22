Preview: Luton Town v Rovers

The final game of a unique season comes to an end today when Rovers face off against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road for game number 46 of the 2019-20 campaign.

It's a season that has been ongoing for over a year, with Rovers heading to Barrow for their first pre-season outing all the way back to early July 2019.

There's plenty at stake in tonight's match, with Luton knowing that a win will likely extend their stay in the Championship for another season.

For Rovers, victory and results going their way would see the team end the campaign in a creditable eighth place in the table.

Tony Mowbray has no fresh injury concerns going into the game, with Amari'i Bell, Derrick Williams and Bradley Dack all out of contention to play.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel aren't expected to be part of the squad heading down to Bedfordshire, but Mowbray has confirmed that Danny Graham will travel south.

Ex-Luton loanee Christian Walton is expected to start and continue his 100% league appearance record against a club for whom he appeared 33 times for in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

Adarabioyo's omission means that Hayden Carter is likely to keep his place at the heart of defence after an impressive professional debut in the 4-3 win over Reading at the weekend.

For Luton, ex-Rovers Academy graduate Matty Pearson is touch-and-go to feature after missing out on the victory at Hull City a few days ago.

Another former Rover in Ryan Tunnicliffe is also pushing for a starting berth having been named as a substitute against the Tigers.

The Hatters are likely to opt with a similar 4-4-2 formation that served them so well at the KCOM Stadium, with James Collins set to partner Harry Cornick up front.

And ahead of the game, Town boss Nathan Jones admits he's not quite sure what to expect from Mowbray's men.

"Rovers could play with freedom, they could come here in one or two ways, I don’t know their motivation so I’m not sure," he told the official Luton Town website ahead of the encounter.

"I can’t second guess what Rovers are going to do, one thing you do know is that the other teams have to win. They both have to win and in those games a lot can happen, nerves can get to people.

"I’m not sure if Blackburn are coming here with that nervousness and that makes them a dangerous side.”

Kick-off is at 7.30pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.