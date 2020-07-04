Preview: Rovers v Leeds United

Following back-to-back defeats on the road, Rovers will be aiming for home comforts for the visit of Leeds United later today.

However, with the Whites currently sitting top of the table, Marcelo Bielsa's side will certainly provide a stern test for Tony Mowbray's men at Ewood Park.

The task may be made more difficult due to something of a recent injury crisis ahead of the encounter against the league leaders.

Amari'i Bell remains touch-and-go to feature at left back, as is Lewis Travis, with a knee ligament strain keeping him out of the midweek trip to Barnsley.

Derrick Williams, who scored in the revers fixture at Elland Road, isn't expected to feature due to a calf injury, Corry Evans remains sidelined with a broken toe, whilst Bradley Dack remains a few months away from his long-awaited return.

As John Buckley returns from his three-match suspension, another Rover begins his, with Ben Brereton sitting out for the first of his three-game ban following his sending off at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

Bradley Johnson will be hoping to keep his place in the Rovers lineup against a side whom he appeared for 114 times during a three-and-a-half year stint with the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds come into the game fresh from a 1-1 home draw against Luton Town in midweek, and could have Pablo Hernandez in contention to start after featuring from the bench in the last two games.

Both Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas were withdrawn with injuries on against Luton, but are expected to recover in time for the battle against Rovers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Leeds' star man Kalvin Phillips isn't expecting an easy ride when United head over the Lancashire-Yorkshire border.

“We know they are a good team,” Phillips told the official Leeds United website ahead of the game.

“They’ve been without Bradley Dack, who is injured and brings a lot to their game.

“I’ve played against him in the last two years and I think he’s a great player, he brings a lot to Tony Mowbray’s side and scores a lot of goals, which is important as a midfielder.

“I think he’s a big miss for Blackburn and hopefully he can get back playing again soon.

“Despite this, they still have great players and they’re not going to let us come to their place and play the nice football that we play, they’ll try and disrupt us and frustrate us like all of the other teams have."

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.