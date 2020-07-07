Preview: Cardiff City v Rovers

Rovers hit the road this evening to take on Neil Harris' in form Cardiff City down at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Following three successive defeats, this evening offers an opportunity to not just get back on track, but also dent Cardiff's own play-off hopes.

Ben Brereton sits out the second of his three-game ban, whilst Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello are both expected to be in the travelling party to south Wales.

Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams are both expected to miss out on the journey down having both suffered with problematic injuries since football's return.

For Cardiff, ex-Rovers loanee Greg Cunningham remains sidelined with a knee injury, whilst Isaac Vassell is another long-term absentee.

Joe Bennett came through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough during Tony Mowbray's time as manager of the club, and he's expected to keep his place in the City starting XI.

With this evening being the fifth game in 10 days, Neil Harris may make alterations to keep his squad fresh, and Lee Tomlin could earn a start after impressing off the bench in the win against Bristol City at the weekend.

And speaking ahead of the game, Harris is optimistic that his side can keep their unbeaten run going.

"When we came back from lockdown we were two points adrift, we are now three points clear with a better goal difference," he told the Cardiff City official website.

"So, we have progressed nicely. There's a long way to go. The picture can change in just one set of results and certainly two. That’s why you can only focus on the next game, more so than ever, the fans realise it's one game at a time.

"It’s down to us to keep kicking other teams in the teeth by winning games. That’s what they're looking for at the moment: for us not to win to give them a crumb of hope.

"Every time we win a game, another team gets seen off below us. As ruthless as that might sound, that’s how I see it."

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.