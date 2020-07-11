Skip to site footer
Player of the Year 2019-20

There are plenty of contenders, but who gets your vote for our best player this season?

6 Hours ago

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Well, this is how we find out – by inviting fans to vote for their 2019-20 Player of the Year.

Collectively, Tony Mowbray’s men are pushing to secure a place in the play-offs, but there have also been some impressive individual contributions throughout the campaign.

At the back, Ryan Nyambe continues to make forward strides, both down the right flank and in his football development, whilst dependable duo Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo have formed a formidable partnership, combining style with steel.

In midfield, the evergreen Stewart Downing has exuded class and composure, along with an invaluable versatility, Bradley Johnson has brought bite, goals and a dominant dimension to the centre of the park, whilst no outfield player has started more games than the rapidly-improving Lewis Travis, whose high-energy and all-action displays have seen him become a firm favourite in his first full season at Championship level.

Further forward, Bradley Dack had reached double figures before his season was cruelly cut short at Christmas, whilst Adam Armstrong has really stepped up to the plate, plundering 15 goals, including his 50th in league football on his 150th league start in spectacular style at home to Hull City, as well as the wonderful winner away to Cardiff City in midweek.

Selection won't be easy, so get your thinking caps on and let us know your choice by voting for your star performer from the list below:

    Voting closes on Thursday 16th July and the winner will be presented with the prestigious trophy at our final home fixture of the season against Reading on Saturday July 18th.


