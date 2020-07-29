Platt rejoins Bluebirds on permanent deal

Young Rovers defender Matty Platt has today joined Sky Bet League Two new boys Barrow on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Having impressed on loan at Holker Street last season, where he played a big part in the Bluebirds' National League title-winning side, Platt has now signed permanently for the Cumbrians.

The 22-year-old defender appeared on 31 occasions in all competitions last term as Barrow returned to the EFL after 48 years away.

He becomes one of the first signings under David Dunn, with the Rovers legend appointed as Ian Evatt's successor earlier this month.

Platt had been with Rovers since the age of nine, and gained his first taste of senior football with the Bluebirds during the 2016-17 season.

A strong and commanding central defender, Platt featured in all three group games for Rovers in the 2017-18 Checkatrade Trophy campaign, before playing a key role in the Under-23s' Premier League 2 Division 2 title success, under the stewardship of Damien Johnson and Dunn.