Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Platt rejoins Bluebirds on permanent deal

The young centre back links up with Rovers legend David Dunn at Holker Street

5 Hours ago

Young Rovers defender Matty Platt has today joined Sky Bet League Two new boys Barrow on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Having impressed on loan at Holker Street last season, where he played a big part in the Bluebirds' National League title-winning side, Platt has now signed permanently for the Cumbrians.

The 22-year-old defender appeared on 31 occasions in all competitions last term as Barrow returned to the EFL after 48 years away.

He becomes one of the first signings under David Dunn, with the Rovers legend appointed as Ian Evatt's successor earlier this month.

Platt had been with Rovers since the age of nine, and gained his first taste of senior football with the Bluebirds during the 2016-17 season.

A strong and commanding central defender, Platt featured in all three group games for Rovers in the 2017-18 Checkatrade Trophy campaign, before playing a key role in the Under-23s' Premier League 2 Division 2 title success, under the stewardship of Damien Johnson and Dunn.

The centre back was on the bench at Fulham at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign before starting the League Cup first round victory over Oldham Athletic a few days later, in what turned out to be his final appearance for the club.
 
Platt's departure follows on from Tom White's loan switch to League Two side Bolton Wanderers yesterday afternoon.
 
Everyone at Rovers wishes Matty all the very best in the future.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

National League joy for Rovers past and present!

17 June 2020

There will be celebrations for Barrow and a couple of Rovers loanees after National League clubs voted to end the season and compile tables on a points-per-game basis.

Read full article

Development Squad

Striking delight for White

6 January 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White scored his first ever goal for Barrow as the National League high-flyers smashed Ebbsfleet United at Holker Street at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another strike for Scott and a win for White

25 November 2019

For the second week in succession Scott Wharton was back in amongst the goals for League Two side Northampton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Weekend wins for Wharton and White

18 November 2019

There may not have been a game for Rovers on Saturday, but our loanees were in action and it turned out to be a winning weekend.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Tom teams up with the Trotters

28 July 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White has today joined League Two side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.

Read full article

Development Squad

Rovers recruit talented Tyrhys

1 July 2020

Rovers have signed exciting youngster Tyrhys Dolan on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.

Read full article

Development Squad

The pathway is there for the youngsters

28 June 2020

Under-18s chief Mike Sheron hopes to see some stars of the future after a number of his youngsters penned contracts earlier this month.

Read full article

Development Squad

Scott set for Wembley date!

23 June 2020

Scott Wharton and Northampton Town managed to overcome a two-goal deficit to book their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Read full article

View more