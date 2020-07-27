My attributes have been valued

Cool, calm and collected, there's probably not many defenders as relaxed as Tosin Adarabioyo either in or out of possession of a football.

With his laidback demeanor, there have been times where it's looked like the Manchester City loanee was having a kickabout with his mates down the park on occasions during 2019-20.

The 22-year-old has shown everything you'd want from a modern day defender, who's mixed the no nonsence heading and kicking along with the composure to play out from the back.

And Adarabioyo has credited two individuals for allowing him to express himself on the pitch for Rovers throughout his 35 outings for the club.

“I had a great partnership with Darragh [Lenihan] at the back, I've improved, I've developed and I've grown in confidence by playing alongside him," the big man told iFollow Rovers in his farewell interview.

“It's tough to build that confidence unless you're playing week in, week out. I've really enjoyed playing with Darragh.

“We have different attributes and I feel it's complimented each other well, learning about each other.

“I feel we've taken little bits of each other's game. We've spoken a lot throughout the season to improve on our weaknesses and have pushed each other on.

“He's a leader, he has personality and has done a great job for this club."

After a tricky season on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2018-19, Adarabioyo arrived at Rovers last summer in desperate need of regular football at centre back.

And that was exactly what he got under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray.

“The gaffer has given me a great platform to go out there and play my game the way I play and how the team wants to play," Adarabioyo added when paying tribute to the Rovers boss.

“He's put a lot of faith in me, he's been so supportive of me and I've really enjoyed playing under him.

“He does have his old school moments when we are playing about with it at the back, he gets a bit shook up with it at times! But he's very encouraging and has faith in us playing our style.

“We've heard lots of stories of the old school defending, but he values my attributes and I'm so grateful for that.”