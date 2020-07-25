Skip to site footer
Mowbray: Richie's impact will never be forgotten

“Richie Smallwood was massive for this football club over the last couple of years"

Just now

Tony Mowbray says Richie Smallwood will be fondly remembered after the midfielder's three-year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.

Smallwood was one of five Rovers players let go at the end of their contracts this week, with the midfielder now set to move on to pastures new.

The tough-tackler appeared 87 times for Rovers after linking up with Mowbray for the second time in his career in the summer of 2017, after the two previously worked together at Middlesbrough.

And Smallwood will go down as one of Mowbray's best Rovers signings so far after his stunning impact in his first campaign at Ewood in particular.

“Richie is on the walls here at Brockhall," Mowbray began when talking to iFollow Rovers.

“Those who haven’t been to our training ground won’t know that we’ve got a 10ft-12ft picture of Richie Smallwood’s face as the soldier, whilst [Bradley] Dack’s got his face as the artist.

“Richie Smallwood was massive for this football club over the last couple of years, because we’ve seen a Sheffield United spend six or seven years in League One, Sunderland and Ipswich, massive football clubs, they’re stuck in League One at the moment.

“Smallwood, [Charlie] Mulgrew, [Danny] Graham, Dack, [Elliott] Bennett, they’re the lads who dragged this club out of that league at the first attempt, and that’s not easy to do," he added.

“They all deserve massive credit for what they’ve all done for this football club."


