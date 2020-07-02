Mowbray looking forward to locking horns with "exceptional" Bielsa

Tony Mowbray is hoping his side can replicate the last home performance and victory against Leeds United when the table-toppers visit Ewood Park this weekend.

After missing out on promotion last term, Leeds have improved further in Marcelo Bielsa's second campaign at Elland Road, with the Whites currently a point clear at the top of the Championship table.

Mowbray's men will be desperate to return to winning ways following the defeats at Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, and will hope for an improved display against a United side who come into the game on the back of a surprise home draw with Luton Town.

“We beat Leeds at home last year, but they are an amazing team that I’ve studied and watched play under an exceptional coach," the boss told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Not just in Championship terms, but in world terms Marcelo Bielsa is an exceptional coach.

“It’s a challenge for us and we should take confidence from the fact that they’re not infallible, as Luton Town showed in midweek.

“They went to Elland Road and got a draw. It’s a challenge for us to go our, get in their faces, make life difficult and ask questions of them.

“The pressure on you when you’re at the top of this division, as I’ve experienced in my career, is massive.

“They’ll come into the game thinking that if they don’t win then they might not be top of the league, that if Fulham or Brentford win, just how tight it will be at the top.

“There are demons that can creep into people’s minds," he added.

“For us, we need to be positive to get back and turn around the two defeats we’ve had away from home."