McDonald signs pro deal

Rovers Ladies defender Kayleigh McDonald has signed a professional contract that will see her stay at the Club for the 2020-21 season.

The former Everton centre-back is heading into her fifth season with Rovers and joins teammates Saffron Jordan, Ellie Stewart and Natasha Fenton in committing her future to the Club for the forthcoming season.

The 26-year-old made an immediate impact after signing from Mossley Hill Ladies and soon established herself as a key member of the team.

She brought up a century of Rovers appearances during the 2019-20 season, ably making the step up from the National League to play in all 18 games during the Blues' maiden Championship campaign.

On signing the deal, McDonald said: “I’m over the moon, I wouldn’t want to sign my first contract with any team other than Rovers.

“The last four years have just been filled with amazing memories, hard work and dedication. I’m grateful that, as a player, I am now getting recognised.

“I have nothing but gratitude towards the Club for giving me this opportunity.”