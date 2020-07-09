Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Join us only on iFollow Rovers for live coverage of our huge clash with league leaders West Brom

7 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping West Bromwich Albion, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Baggies at Ewood Park.

With each of the final four games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm.


