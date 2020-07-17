Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

Tune in and join us for every kick of this weekend's action on iFollow Rovers

7 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's final home game of the season, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Royals at the Ewood Park.

With each of the final three games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the final two outings of the season.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-season ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off tonight is at 3pm.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

25 June 2020

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

29 June 2020

Just in time for Tuesday's match away at Barnsley, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Tykes at Oakwell.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

2 July 2020

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

14 July 2020

In time for this evening's crunch match away at Millwall, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Lions at the Den.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Programme preview: Reading (H)

1 Hour ago

As he gets set to appear for the 600th time in his professional career, we felt it was only right that Danny Graham was the cover star for our final home matchday programme of the campaign against...

Read full article

Club News

Boss aiming to end the season on a high note

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Bag a bargain at the Roverstore!

6 Hours ago

We've slashed prices on all items of our training range from now until the end of the season!

Read full article

Club News

Kids get kitted from just £15!

7 Hours ago

Following on from huge discounts on adult home and away shirts, and training wear, kids can also get kitted out from as little as £15.

Read full article

View more