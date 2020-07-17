Match pass: Rovers v Reading

In time for Saturday's final home game of the season, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Royals at the Ewood Park.

With each of the final three games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the final two outings of the season.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-season ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off tonight is at 3pm.