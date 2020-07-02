Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from Ewood Park against the Whites

10 Hours ago

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.

With each of the final six games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm.


