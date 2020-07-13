Skip to site footer
Match pass: Millwall v Rovers

Join us only on iFollow Rovers for live coverage of our huge clash with Millwall at the Den

8 Hours ago

In time for tomorrow's crunch match away at Millwall, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Lions at the Den.

With each of the final three games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 on Tuesday night, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-season ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm.


