Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the final game of the season at Kenilworth Road against the Hatters

3 Hours ago

In time for Wednesday night's final game of the season away at Luton Town, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

With the final outing of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers for the last time in 2019-20.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 on Wednesday night, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-season ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.30pm.


