Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Cardiff City v Rovers

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from Ewood Park against the Bluebirds

6 July 2020

In time for Tuesday night's crunch match at Cardiff City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Bluebirds in south Wales.

With each of the final five games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Boss thrilled with vital victory

Just now

Having asked his players to be braver following the defeat to Leeds United at the weekend, Tony Mowbray got that and much more in the outstanding win at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Cardiff City v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI against Cardiff City from the team that took to the field against Leeds United just three days ago.

Read full article

Club News

We have to play with freedom

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Watch Cardiff City v Rovers tonight!

9 Hours ago

Ahead of this evening's game against Cardiff City, supporters who have redeemed their iFollow Rovers codes just need to sign in to watch the first of our remaining eight encounters.

Read full article

View more