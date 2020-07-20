Let's end on a high note, says Walton

After signing off the home campaign with three points, Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton wants the same outcome for the final away game of the season at Luton Town.

Ex-Luton loanee Walton returns to a place he knows well, having appeared 33 times during a six-month loan spell with the Hatters in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 24-year-old played under Nathan Jones all those years ago, and is set to face off against his former boss on Wednesday night.

And ahead of the game, Walton says the aim is for a final three point haul as Rovers aim to conclude the season in the best style possible.

“It was brilliant to sign off our campaign at Ewood with a win, it’s a place I’ve loved playing at, even though it’s a bit different playing there without supporters," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It was a good three points. I don’t think they deserved three goals, but we dominated the majority of the game and deserved the three points.

“We’ve won 4-3 and it would have been a great game for the fans and a game that would have had a great atmosphere, it’s just not right playing without the fans and I’m sure I speak for everyone regarding that.

“You didn’t get the feel of a 4-3 game, but we’re in a strange time at the moment and there’s not much we can do about it.

“There were a lot of goals in the Championship at the weekend, aside from our own. I think there was a 5-3 scoreline in there as well.

“Whether that’s down to the fact no fans are in the stadiums, I don’t know, but the results and scorelines this season I think sum the league up.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re a team fighting for their lives and have everything to play for. But we want to end the campaign on a high note and to finish as strong as we possibly can."

Walton watched on as a host of youngsters finished the game against Reading on the winning side, and he feels plenty of belief will be taken from the win against the Royals going into the midweek showdown against Luton.

“We want to take the confidence from the weekend result into Wednesday night, and hopefully a few of the young lads can get their chance again," he said.

“There will be an edge to the game, which isn’t always the case with some end-of-season encounters."