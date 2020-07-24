Jukes signs first contract

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce that defender Chelsey Jukes has become the fifth player to sign her first contract at the Club.

The deal, which runs until the end of the upcoming campaign, ensures another member of the 2019-20 squad will return for Rovers’ second season in the FA Women’s Championship.

It will be the 23-year-old’s fourth year with the first-team, after joining the Blues from Everton.

Following a successful 2016-17 as part of Rovers’ Development side, which saw the team claim the Reserve League title, Jukes moved into the first-team, making her debut in an opening day 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017.

Playing in any position across the backline, Jukes is now an integeral part of Gemma Donnelly’s squad, outlined by receiving the Manager's Player of the Year award at the end of the 2019-20 season.

On committing her future to the Club, Jukes commented: “I’m really happy to have signed a professional contract at Rovers.

“I’ve experienced so much success during my time at the Club and it’s nice be rewarded for my hard work and for the girls that have dedicated the last couple of years to get us to where we are currently.

"I’m really looking forward to the start of the season and playing football again.”