JRC: Count me in

Joe Rankin-Costello says he's ready to play his part in Rovers' hunt for a play-off place in the final four games.

In a breakthrough campaign for the versatile youngster, the Academy graduate has certainly impressed in his outings for the first team.

Following injuries to Amari'i Bell, Derrick Williams and Elliott Bennett, Rankin-Costello was picked to play in an unfamiliar left back role in the midweek crunch clash against play-off chasing Cardiff City.

Another ensured performance saw the 20-year-old produce the goods up against a tough opponent in ex-Rover Junior Hoilett, before being replaced late on.

And ahead of the four final matches, which begins against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Rankin-Costello wants to keep playing his part as Rovers go in search of breaking into that top six.

“It was an important win for us down at Cardiff in midweek and it shows the spirit of the team to come back after a disappointing week where I feel we were very unlucky not to pick up any points," he told iFollow Rovers.

“After being behind twice, to come back and then win certainly took some doing. It was tough because they're a good team, but we showed character to keep going and going.

“We said at half time in the game that we were playing well, we had to keep patient and it paid off in the end.

“The fact there's still plenty to play for keeps your mentality right and keeps you going. You always want something to strive for.

“West Brom will be really tough because they have some good players, it's about taking our chances when they arrive," he added.

Rovers have lost only once in the seven league outings that JRC has played in this season, and the talented utility man says he's still taking everything in his stride after making the step up from the Under-23s.

“I'm still learning, the pressure is so much different to what I'm used to, but I'm taking it game by game and I hope to get better in each one I play," he admitted.

“I'm enjoying it at left back. It's probably not a position that I see my long-term future, but the main thing is that I'm playing and helping the team.

“It's important I take my chance when it comes and make it hard for the gaffer to leave me out."