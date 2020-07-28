Jordan: We’re all buzzing to be back

Rovers Ladies captain Saffron Jordan says the team are enjoying their return to training and are now fully focused on building on last season’s seventh place finish.

With the new FA Women’s Championship campaign set to get underway on September 5/6, Rovers have stepped up their preparations by moving into Phase Two of training, whilst still adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

And Jordan, who scored six goals in 2019-20, revealed it has been a welcome change to finally get back on the grass over the last few weeks.

“It feels like forever since any of us played with each other and I had to reintroduce myself to a couple of people,” she joked.

“It’s been strange, but our General Manager put it all [in place], we’ve had an itinerary and everything has run very smoothly. The girls have cooperated and everything has been up to scratch.

“It’s just like being a young kid at Christmas again, everyone is buzzing about, from a distance obviously, but there’s a buzz around the camp and it’s really good to get back into it and be out on the pitch playing.”

A period of lockdown brought challenges for the team, who were initially in limbo over whether the 2019-20 season would restart.

Jordan added: “It was frustrating, but we kept in touch with a lot of Zoom calls. Our Strength and Conditioning Coach sent out programmes and we all kept up to date with it, had competitions sending in our times and what distance we did over the week.

“So it was interactive even though we weren’t actually interacting, just to keep up over the off-season.

“As long as it was, that part kept us going, [gave us] a bit of momentum and now we’re back in, it has all been worth it.”

The Rovers skipper also reflected on the Blues’ first season in the second tier and talked targets for the campaign ahead, both individually and as a team.

“How well we did last season, it cut off at the wrong time because we were coming into good form and getting a lot more comfortable with the standard of the league.

“For our first season, finishing seventh was not bad at all. I think we would have snapped anyone’s hands off [for that] at the start of the season.

“But this year, we want to build on it and improve. I think we’ve got some new players coming in who are going to add some strength into the numbers.

“And a lot of the returning players are consistent and they know what it means to play for Blackburn Rovers.

“I just always want to improve, that’s my main target and helping the team to the best of my ability, that’s my main focus.”